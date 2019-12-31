Couple from Cebu shares blessings to others in celebration of fourth anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Love should always be celebrated.

For this Cebuano couple from Mandaue City, their way of celebrating their love is to share their blessings to others.

Couple Bernard Clent Maluya, 27, and Rhea Abella, 26, who are expected to tie the knot in 2020, did something inspiring on their fourth anniversary as a couple as they gave out 48 burgers to 48 random people on the streets of Mandaue City on December 21, 2019.

They documented their good deed with photos, which they shared on Facebook on the same day. As of December 31, the post has been shared 522 times already.

“Since we will be exchanging our vows next year, we decided to make a twist in our last anniversary as boyfriend and girlfriend,” says Bernard, an architecture drafter.

“It was our purest intention to create a smile on our own little way. I am a photographer by passion so I documented it creatively to have something to reminisce in the future,” added Bernard.

Based on the photos, the couple surely put some smile on the faces of those they shared their blessings with.

Here are some of the photos courtesy of Bernard: