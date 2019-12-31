Bayawan wants to host wrestling competition of CVIRAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Bayawan City of Negros Oriental is proposing to the Department of Education Region 7 (DepEd-7) to host the wrestling competition of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet.

This was revealed by Bayawan wrestling coach and team manager Aaron Diao.

“Ga negotiate kos Deped pod na ang wrestling sa Bayawan ra e-held sa CVIRAA kay ang wrestling mats naa man dinhi para pod maka saag ang ubang athletes dinhi sa amoa,” said Diao

(I am negotiating with DepEd to hold the wrestling competition in Bayawan for the CVIRAA because the wrestling mats are here and also so some of the athletes will be able to visit our city.)

Bayawan wrestlers have dominated the wrestling competition of the CVIRAA for two straight years. They’re aiming for a three-peat next year by besting their 11-4-1 (gold-silver-bronze) medal haul last February.

They have also accounted for a medal haul of 2-1-3 in the Palarong Pambansa held in Davao last May as part of the Central Visayas delegation.

The CVIRAA Meet is the selection of representatives for Central Visayas to the Palarong Pambansa, which will be held in Marikina City in Metro Manila from April 26 to May 2, 2020.

The Palaro was supposed to be hosted by Occidental Mindoro whose officials begged off after incurring millions worth of destruction during typhoon Tisoy early this month.

According to Diao, who also presides over the Bayawan City Wrestling Club, tournament manager Joy Rondez has already agreed to his proposal as well as the coaches from Cebu and Bohol.

Part of Bayawan City’s proposal is to provide accommodation for the wrestling teams competing as it will take about two hours to travel by land as Bayawan is 113.1 kilometers away from Dumaguete City.

Diao said they plan to hold the wrestling competition at the Science High where the delegations could also be billeted.

Their proposed competition dates are February 17 and 18, 2020 after the weigh-in and medical slated for February 16. /bmjo