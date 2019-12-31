WhatsApp to stop supporting old versions of Android, iOS, Windows Phone in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Users of mobile phones that run on older versions of Android and iOS as well as Windows Phone operating systems will no longer be able to use WhatsApp in 2020.

In the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section of its website, the company said its users can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts on Android versions 2.3.7 and older as well as iOS 8 and older.

But users can continue using WhatsApp on these operating systems until February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp, meanwhile, said it will no longer support Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019.

It then reminded users that because it “no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time.”

It also noted that it would provide support to phones which run on at least Android 4.0.3, iOS 9 and select phones that use at least KaiOS 2.5.1, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

“Once you have one of these devices, simply install WhatsApp and verify your phone number. Keep in mind that WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time,” Whatsapp said.

“Furthermore, there’s no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, we provide the option to export your chat history as an email attachment,” it added. / MUF