Drug bust in Cebu City’s SRP yields P5.7M ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P5.7 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) was confiscated by the City Intelligence Branch of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO-CIB) in a buy-bust operation conducted along South Road Properties (SRP), Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, this evening, January 4, 2019.

Police Major Randy Caballes, head of the CPPO-CIB, identified the suspect as Jhonrey Balolong, 36, who is originally from Bohol.

He said Balolong is considered a regional high value target who operated around Cebu.

The seized suspected shabu was the fourth biggest drug haul made by the CPPO since New Year’s Day.

Just over the first three days of this year, the CPPO has seized P30.6 million worth of suspected shabu in several major drug busts in the city. /elb