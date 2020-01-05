IN PHOTOS: The Aftermath of the T. Padilla Fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For two grueling hours, the residents of Sitio Bucog in Barangay T. Padilla of this city scrambled to save their properties as the fire raced through their homes in the evening of Saturday, January, 4, 2020.

Before the break of dawn of Sunday, the fire that began past 10 p.m., has razed 40 houses, leaving the hundreds of victims holding on to hope that they can still find items to salvage in the ashes of what used to be their homes.

Here are some scenes, in the aftermath of the fire that hit Sitio Bucog, a community located just in front of the T. Padilla public market: