IN PHOTOS: The Aftermath of the T. Padilla Fire

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco - Photo-Videographer/CDN Digital | January 05,2020 - 10:44 AM

The view from a window of a dormitory in Barangay T. Padilla, showing the overall damage of the fire. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For two grueling hours, the residents of  Sitio Bucog in Barangay T. Padilla of this city  scrambled to save their properties as  the fire raced through their homes in the evening of Saturday, January, 4, 2020.

Before the break of dawn of Sunday,  the fire that began  past 10 p.m.,  has razed 40 houses, leaving the hundreds of  victims holding on to hope that they can still find items to salvage in the ashes of what used to be their homes.

Here are some scenes, in the aftermath of the fire that hit Sitio Bucog, a community located just in front of the T. Padilla public market:

Residents take a peek of what used to be their homes | Gerard Vincent Francisco

The rubble is thick, but these residents still have the determination to dig into the fire’s aftermath | Gerard Vincent Francisco

This resident attempts to document the damage of this house | Gerard Vincent Francisco

Water from the hoses of the firemen cover this house’s front porch | Gerard Vincent Francisco

A dog in the barangay sustained injuries from the Saturday night’s fire. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

The total damage from the fire | Gerard Vincent Francisco

Luckily, the T. Padilla Public Market in front of the fire-razed residential area is unscathed by the fire. | Gerard Vincent Francisco

