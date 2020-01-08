Places you can check out in Cebu during your Sinulog visit

One of the more noted festivals in the country is just around the corner.

The Sinulog Festival of Cebu is fast approaching (January 18-19, 2020) and visitors are again expected to flock to the Queen City of the South for this grand celebration in honor of the Holy Child Jesus.

Are you among those coming to Cebu for the Sinulog?

If you are, why not try some activities while in Cebu?

Here’s a list of what activities the whole family and barkda will surely love.

Be one with the sea at Cebu Ocean Park

Humans can’t live in the sea but one can surely experience being with sea creatures for a day. The Cebu Ocean Park recently opened in August 2019 and it has been offering a wide array of attractions—from swimming with our marine friends to interacting with the stingrays! Don’t worry, because these stingrays are “trained to be friendly with people,” according to its website.

Not only does this 10,000 square meter marine park present marine life, it also gives us a view of the wild. One of their main attractions is the crocodile cage, where you get up close with the 14-foot saltwater crocodile. Kids and kids at heart will definitely have fun here. Just remember to follow the rules and guidelines so everyone is safe.

The Cebu Ocean Park is located at the South Road Properties (SRP) near the SM Seaside Cebu and is open from 10AM to 8PM daily.

Fun rides at Boom Boom sa Sugbo

If you want some good-old fun, head on to the Boom Boom sa Sugbo! Formerly known as Kasadya sa SRP, this annual carnival fair runs until January 19 (Sinulog Grand Festival Day). The good news is fees won’t hurt your budget, with price ranging from Php 30 to 50. With this, you can tag along the whole clan or barkada. Hop on to their ferris wheel and get a view of the city lights and the Cebu Strait. Scream to your hearts content with their moon rocket ship, pirate ship and horror ride, among others. The fair is located at the SRP near the IL Corso Lifestyle Mall and opens at 4PM and closes at 2AM.

Il Corso Lifestyle Mall

The whole family will surely have fun at Il Corso Lifemalls. More than just a typical mall, Il Corso boasts of its state-of-the-art cinema. You can also choose from a wide array of food places and enjoy their sumptuous meals with a perfect view of the sea.

Now, you and your loved ones can enjoy good food and good view in one place not far from the Metro.

Experience winter at Anjo Snow World

Living in a tropical country like ours, many are left to wonder what it’s like having winter. This time, you get the chance to experience winter at Anjo Snow World. This ice-themed park opened in November 2019 and continues to improve its amenities. It boasts its giant ice figures and ice slide ride, definitely a must-do for everyone! Although, the management reminds everyone that the facility is not for those who have hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, cold, fever and flu, heart problem, previous operations in the bones (minor and major), with Claustrophobia and pregnant women.

The ice-themed park is located in Minglanilla, just a few kilometers from the SRP, and is open daily from 1PM to 8PM on weekdays and 11AM to 8PM on weekends.

Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod

For Roman Catholics, part of the destressing process is reuniting ties with the Lord. We included this in our list of to-do’s this Sinulog season to remind us of the spirit of this celebration and to guide us in searching for the true meaning of our individual selves.

Following San Pedro Calungsod’s canonization in October 2012, this structure was put up in a 5,000 square meter lot that can accommodate as many as 800 people. The chapel is also characterized by its futuristic 100-wall design. In a statement by Architect Carlos Arnaiz, one of the chapel’s consultants and designers, the chapel was meant to be a sacred space that embodies “the contemporary search for meaning.” The chapel is located beside the Cebu Ocean Park.

Whether you want an adventurous or solemn Sinulog experience, what’s important is you had a memorable stay in Cebu and had your share of fresh discoveries this new year.

