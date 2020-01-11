CWS SIHAG, SM Mall to host 10-day watercolor painting exhibition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 10-day watercolor painting exhibition aimed at showcasing works of some of the country’s best watercolorists will be held in the City. It will be participated by 16 members of Cebu Watercolor Society (CWS) SIHAG and the TOP 50 finalists of the 1st National Watercolor Competition.

The exhibition is part of the Cebu Watercolor Society (CWS) SIHAG’s goals in promoting culture and arts through watercolor art. The event is co-presented by SM Seaside City. Both CWS and SM hope that the event will help promote local culture and arts as Cebu City celebrates the Sinulog Festivity. There will also be free watercolor demonstrations and capsule classes scheduled on January 12, 18 and 19, 2020.

Over ninety watercolor paintings will be exhibited.

The exhibit is open to public from Jan. 12 to 20 at the SM Seaside City Under Mountain Wing Bridgeway, with the opening reception scheduled at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the SM Seaside City Mountain Wing Atrium.

Part of the proceeds of the exhibition will be channelled to Kythe Foundation Inc., a “non-profit, non-stock organization aimed towards improving the quality of life among hospitalized children with cancer and other chronic illness.” / dcb