PresyoMerkado: Dalandan for weight watchers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Try squeezing dalandan into your drinks for a refreshing Sunday experience!

Dalandan (sour orange) is rich in vitamin C and bioflavonoids that have antioxidant and immunoboosting activities.

But do you know that dalandan is also a natural appetite suppressant that is ideal for weight watchers?

Also, its freshly squeeze juice is good for cleansing and disinfecting wounds while the rind of this fruit is a good relief of dizziness and car sickness.

Dalandan seeds and leaves can be used to help regulate menstruation, treat cough, and even relieve swelling and muscle pains.

When you visit the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City, don’t forget to drop by the fruit stand. Vendors there sell a piece of dalandan for only P5./ dcb