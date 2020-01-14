Catriona wows Binibining Cebu crowd, leaves inspiring message to contestants

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Stunning in a blue gown, Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray wowed her Cebuano fans as she graced the Binibining Cebu 2020 coronation night.

Gray, who was the guest of honor, serenaded everyone with the song, “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman.”

The crowd went wild as it is not often that we hear a beauty queen belting a song.

After serenading the crowd, Gray expressed her happiness at being able to make it to the coronation night.

“I’m so worried because so many flights were cancelled, because of the ash cloud, but thanks God I am here celebrating in this amazing moment with you all,” said Gray.

The night was indeed extra beautiful with the presence of the queen.

Before awarding the candidates, Gray shared a short but sweet message to all the candidates.

“My message to every single woman on the stage, firstly, congratulations to all the ladies. It takes a lot of courage to come up on the stage and face everyone and represent not just yourself but also your provinces. Know that you are never denied but only redirected to the dream you are meant to fulfill,” said Gray.

It was a night of dreams coming to life and beautiful candidates inspiring everyone especially the young ones with their theme “A Million Dreams.” / dbs