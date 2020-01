IN PHOTOS: Barangay Luz Fire: The morning after

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the most beautiful night in Cebu was happening, and Binibining San Fernando Beatrice Gomez was crowned as Binibining Cebu 2020, a barangay was fighting to save what could be salvaged from a fire.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP Р7) estimated the damage to property at P1,000,000 as the fire razed at least 60 houses in Barangay Luz,  Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.

A day after the fire, residents are now scavenging for whatever remains of their homes:

dbs