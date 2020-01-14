IN PHOTOS: Barangay Luz Fire: The morning after

An estimated P1,000,000 worth of property is destroyed by the late night January 13, 2020 fire that hit Barangay Luz on January 13, 2020. | Gerard Francisco
CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the most beautiful night in Cebu was happening, and Binibining San Fernando Beatrice Gomez was crowned as Binibining Cebu 2020, a barangay was fighting to save what could be salvaged from a fire.
The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP – 7) estimated the damage to property at P1,000,000 as the fire razed at least 60 houses in Barangay Luz, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.
A day after the fire, residents are now scavenging for whatever remains of their homes:
A child walks behind a pile of steel and metal that residents planned to sell to junk shops as a way to earn from what is left of their homes that have been destroyed by the January 13, 2020 fire,| Gerard Francisco
Residents survey the damage that the fire has done to their homes in Barangay Luz in Cebu City, a day after the fire destroyed their houses. | Gerard Francisco
Smoke still rises from some of the burnt metal and steel — the parts that have been left of some of their belongings of of one of the fire victims’ houses in Barangay Luz in Cebu City.| Gerard Francisco
Fire victims inspect a stove, that survived the January 13, 2020 fire in Barangay Luz in Cebu City, a day after the fire destroyed their house. | Gerard Francisco
A fire victim piles up the steel and metal he can collect from house razed by a January 13, 2020 fire in Barangay Luz in Cebu City. | Gerard Francisco
A man stares at what’s left of the bed and other furniture inside his house in Barangay Luz, Cebu City, a day after the January 13, 2020 fire hit the area. | Gerard Francisco
At least 60 houses have been destroyed by the January 13, 2020 fire that has hit Barangay Luz, Cebu City. This woman’s house is one of those razed by the fire. | Gerard Francisco
Fire victims are scavenging their houses to save what they can and to find things that they can sell to junk shops in the city. | Gerard Francisco
This is what’s left of the second floor of a two-story house after a January 13, 2020 hit Barangay Luz, Cebu City.| Gerard Francisco
Amid his razed house, a fire victim still manages to smile despite the tragedy that hit their home in Barangay Luz, Cebu City. | Gerard Francisco
