IN PHOTOS: Barangay Luz Fire: The morning after

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the most beautiful night in Cebu was happening, and Binibining San Fernando Beatrice Gomez was crowned as Binibining Cebu 2020, a barangay was fighting to save what could be salvaged from a fire.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP – 7) estimated the damage to property at P1,000,000 as the fire razed at least 60 houses in Barangay Luz, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020.

A day after the fire, residents are now scavenging for whatever remains of their homes:

dbs