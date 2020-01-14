DILG Cebu chief vows to help brgys to comply with road clearing tasks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Cebu province has promised to help barangays to comply with their agency’s order to take the lead in sustaining the road clearing efforts initiated by their respective towns and cities.

DILG Provincial Director Jhoaden Lucero told CDN Digital that they had already started to send out the new advisory from their head office which tasked barangays to sustain the road clearing efforts initiated by their respective towns and cities.

“We are willing to extend the most help we can give to the barangays. Our field officers have already been advised to make sure that all concerned barangay officials will be informed of the roles that they will take in the road clearing,” Lucero said.

In the advisory dated January 8, 2020, punong barangays and members of the Sangguniang Barangays are tasked to “undertake strategies to ensure a peaceful, smooth, orderly, and continuous implementation of the road clearing operations within their respective jurisdiction.”

The barangays should also “mobilize their barangay tanods (village watchmen) to conduct monitoring/ronda to ensure that public roads are rid of illegal structures and constructions.”

The advisory also said that barangay officials should review their policies in relation to road clearing and make sure that these are in line with the policies of their towns and cities.

Under the advisory, the DILG Local Government Operations Officers (LGOOs) of the towns are also mandated to conduct monthly monitoring of the compliance of the barangay officials to the road clearing task.

“[The DILG field officers shall] post any IEC (Information and Education Campaign) and advocacy materials, if available, in the bulletin board and in the official website of the DILG Region, Province, City and Municipal Field Office, or through Facebook or other social media platforms to increase the awareness of the general public,” the advisory reads.

Lucero also encouraged the barangay officials to closely coordinate with their LGOOs to keep track of their compliance and deliverables./dbs