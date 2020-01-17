Schedule for cellphone signal shut-off maybe ‘modified’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The scheduled time for the signal shut-off in Metro Cebu is still subject for change.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters this morning, January 17, 2020, that there is no final decision yet on the exact time of the signal shut-off despite the announcement of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) of the schedule for the signal shut-off requested by De Leon himself.

“That is the inital request. That is the draft. We can modify our request,” said De Leon.

The signal shut off was being implemented in the past years for security reasons.

But Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, on January 8, 2020, announced that there will be no shut off unless there is a security threat in Cebu City during the Grand Parade.

But it was again announced by De Leon on January 13, 2020 that the shut off will push through after learning that President Rodrigo Duterte will be coming to Cebu for the Sinulog 2020 celebration on Sunday.

In the released letter of NTC on Thursday, January 16, the signal was set to be shut off from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. to 7 p.m on Sunday for the Sinulog Grand Parade.

De Leon said he will meet with the members of the NTC on Friday afternoon, January 17, 2020, to decide on the specific times that the signal will be shut off.

He said he is also waiting for an approval if it would be possible that selected individuals will be given access to cellphone signal during the fluvial and grand parade. /bmjo