outbrain

Sinulog Festival Queen 2020: Special Awards

By: Raul Tabanao January 17,2020 - 11:14 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here are the special awards given to the candidates of the Sinulog Festival Queen 2020:

Miss Friendship

Shelah Faye Juntilla of Tribu Sinanduloy Cultural Dance Troup (Tangub City, Misamis Occidental)

Miss Photogenic

Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)

Miss Pioneer Adhesive

Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)

Miss AirAsia 2020

Jane Genosiba of Kabkaban Festival (Carcar City, Cebu)

Miss Mega Sardines

Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

Miss Mang Inasal

Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

Miss PLDT

Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)

Miss Toughest Queen

Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)

McDonald’s Festival Queen

Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

Miss Smart

Catherine Tabaniag of  Kulturang Panglaoanon (Panglao, Bohol)

Miss Phoenix Super LPG

Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)

Miss Shell Advance

Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)

Miss Cignal

Catherine Tabaniag of  Kulturang Panglaoanon (Panglao, Bohol)

Miss Coca Cola

Catherine Tabaniag of  Kulturang Panglaoanon (Panglao, Bohol)

Miss Magnolia

Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)

Miss Dr. S. Wong Face of the Night

Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)

Miss Tender Juicy

Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

Best in Opening Production Number

Jesselle Saniel (City of Talisay)

Best in Festival Costume

Jane Genobisa (Carcar City)

Best Intrustmentation

Sabrina Bogard (Banay Labangon)

Best in Solo Performance

Jane Genobisa (Carcar City)

Best in Group Dance

Sabrina Bogard (Banay Labangon, Barangay Labangon)

/ celr

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.