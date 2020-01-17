Sinulog Festival Queen 2020: Special Awards
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here are the special awards given to the candidates of the Sinulog Festival Queen 2020:
Miss Friendship
Shelah Faye Juntilla of Tribu Sinanduloy Cultural Dance Troup (Tangub City, Misamis Occidental)
Miss Photogenic
Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)
Miss Pioneer Adhesive
Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)
Miss AirAsia 2020
Jane Genosiba of Kabkaban Festival (Carcar City, Cebu)
Miss Mega Sardines
Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)
Miss Mang Inasal
Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)
Miss PLDT
Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)
Miss Toughest Queen
Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)
McDonald’s Festival Queen
Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)
Miss Smart
Catherine Tabaniag of Kulturang Panglaoanon (Panglao, Bohol)
Miss Phoenix Super LPG
Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)
Miss Shell Advance
Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)
Miss Cignal
Catherine Tabaniag of Kulturang Panglaoanon (Panglao, Bohol)
Miss Coca Cola
Catherine Tabaniag of Kulturang Panglaoanon (Panglao, Bohol)
Miss Magnolia
Jesselle Saniel of Inasal Festival ( City of Talisay, Cebu)
Miss Dr. S. Wong Face of the Night
Beverly Binghay of Tribu Pintaflores (San Carlos City, Negros Occidental)
Miss Tender Juicy
Monika Afable of Tribu Rayhal (Borongan, Eastern Samar)
Best in Opening Production Number
Jesselle Saniel (City of Talisay)
Best in Festival Costume
Jane Genobisa (Carcar City)
Best Intrustmentation
Sabrina Bogard (Banay Labangon)
Best in Solo Performance
Jane Genobisa (Carcar City)
Best in Group Dance
Sabrina Bogard (Banay Labangon, Barangay Labangon)
