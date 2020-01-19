Palma calls for unity in Cebu to solve traffic, environment and peace and order problems

Palma was the main celebrant of the 6 a.m. High Solemn Mass for the 455th Fiesta Señor celebration held at the open Pilgrim Center of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on Sunday, January 19, which was attended by thousands of devotees.

“We have a prayer for a one Cebu. The more than 40 towns or municipalities, and the nine cities will work together and be as one,” said Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma in his homily for the Mass that marked the Fiesta Señor, or the Feast of the Child Jesus, held every third Sunday of January in the Catholic calendar.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma today called on local officials, members of the private sector, and the general public to be united in helping solve the problems plaguing Cebu.

“We pray that there shall be unity, and to transcend limited and personal interests so we can work together as one to help solve traffic, water, environmental, and peace and order problems, and other concerns,” Palma added.

He also extended his calls for unity to the country’s national leaders.

“How we hope we transcend and rise above political boundaries – both in local and national level. We have to think and pray to work together,” said Palma.

The prelate stressed the importance of unity, citing the theme for this year’s Fiesta Señor celebration titled “Sto. Niño: Cause of Our Unity and Charity.”

“Let’s all pray for unity. And the Holy Child is challenging us to express that unity in charity,” said Palma.

Palma likewise invited pilgrims to come back in Cebu next year for the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Christianization in the country.

“This year, we’re celebrating the 455th anniversary since the first veneration of the image of Señor Santo Niño. And I’m inviting everyone to come back to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Niño’s arrival in the country, and the beginning of christianity,” he said.

This year’s Fiesta Señor celebration will officially end with the hubo Mass scheduled this Friday, January 24, where the Augustinian priests of the Basilica will be replacing the fiesta finery of the image of the Holy Child with a simpler clothes of red and gold./elb