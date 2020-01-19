Another batch of trash from South Korea to be shipped back from MisOr

Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental- Around 2,400 metric tons of household waste and plastic shreds will be shipped back to South Korea on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Ports collector John Simon said the garbage, loaded in 60 container vans, will be shipped back via MV L8H Nordmarsh at the Mindanao International Container Port in Tagoloan Misamis Oriental.

Simon said the South Korean government paid for the shipping cost of P10 million under the Basel Convention.

Simon said another shipment of around 2,600 metric tons is scheduled to be shipped out on February 9, 2020.

The shipment of garbage arrived here in July 2018.

The first batch of garbage was shipped out last January 2019.

Criminal charges were already filed against Filipino shipper, Verde Soko, for bringing in the illegal shipment from South Korea in 2018.

Warrants of arrests were issued against company officers, including a South Korean living in Cebu City. /bmjo