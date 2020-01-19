CCTO tows 110 motorcycles, 2 vehicles obstructing Sinulog 2020 route

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Owners of vehicles that were towed for obstructing the Sinulog grand parade carousel route are advised to visit the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) located at the second floor of the Ramos Public Market building here to pay the corresponding fines for their respective violations.

In an advisory posted on their Facebook page on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, the CCTO said it will accommodate vehicle owners until 10 p.m.

CCTO towed a total of 110 motorcycles and two four-wheel vehicles during their clearing operation of the grand parade route, which started at midnight on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

“Wala kami mag kulang sa pag pahimangno kaninyo kabahin sa maong kalihukan.,” the CCTO advisory said.

(We did not fall short of sending reminders on the need to clear the grand parade route.)

“Palihug nalang sa pag settle sa inyong mga ticket dire sa ramos public market og abli kita karun hangtud 10 sa gabie aron lang sa pag serbisyo kaninyo,” the advisory says.

(Please pay the corresponding fines (at our office) located at the Ramos Public Market and we will remain open until 10 p.m. to better serve you.) /bmjo