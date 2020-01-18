Sinulog grand parade route a no parking area – CCTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Be warned.

The Sinulog carousel route is a no parking zone.

Vehicles that will be found obstructing the six kilometer route of Sunday’s Sinulog grand parade will be towed, said an advisory posted on the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020.

“Subli namong pahimangno nga dili ta magpataka og parking sa sakyanan ug motor sa rota sa Sinulog . Ang among opisina dili magpanuko sa pagtowing sa makababag sa agianan sa Sinulog,” said the CCTO advisory.

(We would like to remind the public against the illegal parking of vehicles and motorcycles along the Sinulog route. We, at CCTO, will not hesitate to tow vehicles that will obstruct the route of the Sinulog.)

The carousel route will include parts of Natalio Bacalso Avenue, P. Del Rosario Street, New Imus Road, General Maxilom Avenue and Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

Clearing of the Sinulog road will start at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Hangyo lang namong daan nga sa pagkooperar para hapsay ang agianan sa Sinulog 2020,” said the CCTO advisory.

(We are appealing for your cooperation to ensure an unobstructed Sinulog 2020 route.)

Earlier on Saturday, the CCTO also towed 32 motorcycles which they found to be obstructing the route of the solemn foot procession./dbs