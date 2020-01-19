Sinanduloy, Lumaad Basakanon make grand comeback to Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinanduloy Cultural Dance Troupe of Tangub City made a grand comeback to the Sinulog Festival after a two-year hiatus, taking home the top prizes both in the street dancing and Sinulog-based (SB) competitions.

The feat was announced by the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) past 11 p.m. Sunday, as it announced other winners in the Sinulog 2022 Grand Showdown, an hour after the festival ended in a 10-minute musical fireworks presentation.

Winner in the Free Interpretation (FI) category was Cebu’s very own, Lumad Basakanon.

Doctor Lordinio Vergara, the head judge for the Street Dancing competition, said the Sinanduloy Festival showed skill as it was able to keep its energy up all throughout the 6.5-kilometer parade route.

“It was a million peso performance. It was the total package. They mastered the art of performing on the street,” said Vergara.

He said that the other contingents would eventually lose their energy, depriving the spectators a full-blown performance.

“I suggest to the contingents to rethink the Free Interpretation category as the ones who always win the Street Dancing are from Sinulog-based categories. They (Free Interpretation) now look the same. The choreographers should rethink their strategy,” he added.

The City of Carcar, which was the Sinulog SB champion in 2019, followed Sinanduloy closely. It was followed by Toledo City, Kulturang Panglaoanon of Panglao in Bohol, and Tribu Pintaflores of San Carlos City.

The Sinanduloy also grabbed the championship for the Sinulog-based category besting 10 other contingents.

Dr. Larry Gabao, the head judge for the Sinulog-based competition, said that Sinanduloy made a “very” confident comeback after resting for two years.

“Sinanduloy has has a very matured movement capability. Of course, their movement pattern is very clean, and their dancers are seasoned,” said Gabao.

The pride of Tangub City was closely followed by City of Carcar, followed by Talisay City, Bohol’s Kulturang Panglaoanon, Tribu Bogohan, and finally the Banauan Cultural Group.

The best in costume for the Sinulog-based category is the Pakol Festival of Sta. Catalina town in Negros Oriental.

The Free Interpretation category was bagged by Cebu City’s Lumad Basakanon, six years after they last won the crown. They also won the best costume.

“Lumad Basakanon was able to bounce from years of not making it first place. I think this year, they got their act together,” said Nestor Jardin, the head judge for the Free Interpretation Category.

Jardin also said that the dancers moved in precision, the formations were engaging, and the transitions between sections were very smooth.

He also said the Basakanon’s costume and props were distinct from the rest.

Lumad Basakanon was followed by Pundok Masadyaon of Toledo City, La Castellana Bailes de Luces, Tribu Pintaflores of San Carlos City, Lapu-lapu City, Tribu Raynak of Borongan City, and Banay Labangon.

The judges said their choices for the winners this year were based on form and style, something they always look for from the contingents.

This year, the story is that of two grand comebacks of renowned contingents in the history of Sinulog. /elb