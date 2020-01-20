IN PHOTOS: A day after the Sinulog 2020

Cebu City, Philippines–The day after Sinulog 2020 celebration, Cebu City was back to its normal state on a rainy Monday, January 20, 2020.

With classes in public schools suspended, the streets were a bit more empty than the usual Mondays in Cebu City.

But the almost empty streets also revealed some eye sore as garbage, composed mostly of plastic water bottles, were seen clogging up the roadside curbs around the city.

Check out these photos taken by CDN Digital lensman Gerard Vincent Francisco on a rainy Monday morning along Osmeña Boulevard, which was one of the busiest streets in Cebu City during the Grand Parade.