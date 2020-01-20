Labella discusses Carbon Public Market renovation plan with vendors, stall owners

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Stall owners and vendors from unit III of the Carbon Public Market trooped to the Cebu City Hall on Monday morning, January 20, 2020, for a briefing on the planned renovation of the Carbon Public Market Complex.

A Facebook post by the Cebu City Public Information Office said that Mayor Edgardo Labella called for the meeting to discuss the renovation project being proposed by a private firm.

Labella gave stallholders and vendors the assurance that they would be prioritized in the newly renovated market complex that would already be equipped with modern facilities.

“Dugay na kitang nagkuyog dinhi sa Carbon, lisod kaayo ng naay tagagawas nga mosulod unya maoy moburot,” Labella said during their meeting.

(We have occupied the area for a long time already, we cannot allow a new comer to enrich itself from the project.)

Labella said that none of unit III’s occupants would be displaced when the newly renovated market complex would become operational.

He planned to call for a public hearing to make sure that the private firm, which he did not name, would be able to hear the vendors and stall owners’ sentiments.

The mayor already announced SM Supermarket’s proposal to build a modern Carbon Public Market Complex during their Executive-Legislative Agenda Formulation Workshop held on September 25, 2019.

Labella said in an earlier interview, that SM Supermarket wanted the Carbon Market designed like their SM Dasmariñas./dbs