Balamban fire kills 2-year-old boy, damages 3 homes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A two-year-old boy died after he was trapped inside their burning home in Sitio Upper Segra in Barangay Buanoy, Balamban town in midwestern Cebu on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020.

The boy was sleeping on a hammock when the fire broke at 10:25 a.m., says Police Major Christian Torres, chief of the Balamban Police Station.

Torres said that boy’s four-year-old sister was said to be playing with matches before the fire broke.

He said that the two minors and a 15-year-old sister, who is a person with special needs, was left inside their home while their mother was selling junk foods near the public elementary school in their area located about a kilometer away from their home.

Their father died in December 2019.

Torres said that the fire also damaged three nearby homes that were made of light materials. / dcb