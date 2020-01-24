Tikoy Special: A Sweet Welcome at Tin Gow

Cebu City— In just a few days, the whole Filipino-Chinese community around the world shall celebrate the Chinese New Year (also known as Lunar New Year),—which means one of the well-loved delicacies of the celebration, “tikoy”, will soon be seen everywhere.

And you don’t need to go to far places anymore to buy one, as Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino’s award-winning Chinese restaurant, Tin Gow, is offering the sticky sweet snack for a limited time only.

Get the chance to bring home some “tikoy” for your family and friends to enjoy during the celebration. For as low as PHP 228.00 nett, choose from four delectable flavors: almond, pandan, brown sugar and ube.

Tikoy, according to Philippine Tatler, is a Filipino term that is adapted from the Hokkien/Fujian word for the delicacy: “ti”- which means sweet, and “ke” -which means cake. It is made of glutinous rice and is popularly given as a gift and eaten during Chinese New Year celebrations because it is believed to ward away misfortunes and bring prosperity for the whole year.

Make the celebration a lot more meaningful and sweeter with Tin Gow’s Tikoy Special. Drop by the Chinese restaurant to bring home the sweet snack or you may call Tin Gow at (032) 232-6888 (local 8607).

Tin Gow is Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino’s award-winning Chinese restaurant that offers authentic and exquisite Chinese cuisines for everyone to enjoy. It is located at the hotel’s Gourmet Walk (right beside UNO restaurant).

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the hotel can be reached at (032) 232-6888.

