USPF Panthers sweep men’s, boys’ CESAFI 19 beach volley titles

By: Mars G. Alison January 26,2020 - 06:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers swept the men’s and boys titles of the beach volleyball competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19.

The Cesafi beach volleyball competition came to an end Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Millennium Park beneath the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in in Lapu-Lapu City.

The USPF trio of Jason Kent Imperial, Dan Andrian Garnica and Racky Rodriguez ended the three-year reign of the University of the Visayas (UV), 21-19, 21-16.

Manning the UV beach volleyball team were John Kevin Juban, Fortunato Libres and Christian Epa.

In the secondary division, USPF bested University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) in straight sets, 21-19, 21-17, to claim the boys title.

Clinching the boys title for USPF were Jasper Judilla, Eugene Gloria and Sander Iverson Rizaga.

Comprising the USJ-R team were Ryan Loyd Pantilgan, Clark Louise Mainit and Randhel Mainit.

USPF denied USJ-R from sweeping the secondary titles as the USJ-R volleybelles took the girls title last January 12.

Also last January 12, University of San Carlos (USC) clinched the women’s title./dbs