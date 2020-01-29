Police to file 3 cases against ‘Saliva Man’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be filing three cases against Jayson John Tapales, the man who went viral for a video that showed him wiping saliva on the faces of random people during the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade last January 19, 2020.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, chief of CCPO, said that they will be filing cases of unjust vexation, offending religious beliefs, and grave scandal against Tapales, who is from Danao City.

It could be remembered that Soriano recommended to the city council to declare Tapales a persona non-grata for his actions in a video that went viral online.

Tapales faced the media and the city council last January 22, 2020 to publicly apologize.

However, Soriano said they will push through with the filing of these the cases, saying Tapales has offended not only the religious activity held in honor of Señor Santo Niño but also the entire people of Cebu and Central Visayas.

“Itutuloy natin regardless of the result of his dialogue with the city officials,” said Soriano.

(We will psh to file the case regardless of the result of his dialogue with the city officials.).

Soriano said they will be filing the case anytime this week at the city prosecutor’s office. /bmjo