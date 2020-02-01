Pelare to Talisaynons: Smile at policemen who are deployed on city streets

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | February 02,2020 - 07:48 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Uniformed policemen have started roaming the streets of Talisay City.

“We are bringing them to the street, below the bridge and everywhere to make you safe,” Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said in a Facebook post Saturday night, February 1, 2020.

“We told them to greet you with a smile so please return the favor,” added Pelare’s post.

Read: PRO-7 sends more cops to monitor drug activities in Brgys Tangke and San Roque,

Starting on Jan. 27, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) deployed 30 additional policemen to especially ensure visibility in Barangays Tangke and San Roque that are considered as the most drug-infested barangays in the city.

They augment Talisay City’s existing police force.

Netizens who read Pelare’s post expressed confidence that police visibility will improve peace and order in their area.

“Police visibility can boast the confidence of the talisaynon for their safety,” commented Daniela Jamila Mondragon.

Myke King Santiago promised to also smile at the roving cops.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, Pelare’s FB post already generated 201 engagements, 47 shares and two comments.

Photos below were grabbed from the Facebook page of Maj Gerard Ace Pelare.