1K Cebuanos pay tribute to fallen NBA star in ‘Run for Kobe’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a thousand Cebuanos joined the “Run for Kobe” held early Sunday morning, February 2, 2020 which started and ended at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The run was organized by the Kayathletes as their tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in Southern California last January 26 together with eight other people including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Read more: In Photos: Cebuanos run for Kobe

The runners were garbed in their favorite Kobe jersey, purple and gold with either number 8 or 24, Kobe’s jersey numbers.

Ralph Mikhail Pestillos, who heads the Kayathletes, said that he was a super Kobe fan and that he had learned so much from the Los Angeles Lakers star guard which he had applied to his personal life.

Thus, he really wanted to pull off this event despite having only six days of preparation.

“To really be all out in whatever you can do, no need for you to do something big to be serious, even if they’re just little things as long as you do them seriously, said Pestillos about what he learned from the former LA Lakers star.

“His discipline, his work ethics, Kobe has given me, personally, something more than basketball, that is why I really pushed for this event,” he said.

Most of those who joined the run were Kobe fans and wanted to pay tribute to the NBA star for being their inspiration.

Cherry Mae Taneo, who was saddened by Kobe’s death to the point that she could not stop crying every now and then, said that she had idolized Kobe since 2008.

His leadership on the court was what she admired most of Kobe.

Arvin Loberanis, University of San Carlos (USC) athletics head coach, said he was not a Kobe fan from the start but later learned to admire the player for his being a good father.

“I saw how he coached his daughter, and I got to relate with that because I also coached my daughters,” said Loberanis.

Loberanis said that his USC team had planned to run, but instead he decided to help marshal the run route along with the University of Cebu (UC) athletics team.

“It was worth it because Kobe was a good inspiration for the youth,” added Loberanis.

Jemuel Laurente joined the run also because he had idolized Kobe since he was a kid.

“Even when he was already 38 years old, even with an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament injury), Kobe continued to play and even scored 60 points. I see that as a motivation for me to never give up,” said Laurente.

Isaac Miko Masiglat, whose idea led to the Run for Kobe, said that he was grateful for everyone who helped them pull off the tribute run.

“As a coach, what really made me admire Kobe was when he said that his goal in life was to inspire people to become the best or great in whatever their dreams are. As a coach, I want to inspire my athlete clients to bring out their best, we are a working progress, we need to do the best that we can and be the best version of ourselves,” said Masiglat.

After the run, the participants formed the number 24, which is Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers’ jersey number, on the CCSC field to cap their tribute to Kobe Bryant./dbs