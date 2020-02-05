Police nab 5th most wanted person in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The fifth most wanted person in Cebu City was arrested by the police on Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020, while in hiding in Sitio Hagnum, Barangay Lusaran.

Randy (not his real name), 19, has been in hiding for three years after he was charged for the rape of his niece in 2016.

“He went hiding for three years, two years in Barangay Gaas, Balamban and a year in Barangay Lusaran in his grandmother’s ancestral home,” said Police Lieutenant Coronel Randy Korret, chief of the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC).

Randy was only 15-years-old when he raped his seven-year-old niece.

“He was under the influence of alcohol when the crime happened. They live in a small house where there is no division so maybe that triggered him to do such crime,” added Korret.

Korret said they arrested Randy after he transferred to Sitio Hagnum in Barangay Lusaran to hide in his grandmother’s house. He is a resident of the nearby Sitio Pinikturan in the same barangay.

In an interview with reporters, Randy said that he was prepared the consequence of what he did in the past.

“Okay ra sir oy kay aron maka bayad nakos akong sala. Bayaran na nako akong sala,” he said.

(Now I will already have a chance to pay for what I have done. I will already be able to pay for my sins.)

No bail was recommended for his rape case. / dcb