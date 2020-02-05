4 ‘retired’ PDEA narcotics detection dogs up for adoption

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four narcotics detection dogs (NDDs) of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have already retired from service.

Now, the PDEA is looking for new homes and a new family who can take care of these dogs.

“They have helped the Agency in the fight against illegal drugs. After serving the country for several years, these hero dogs now need a family that will love and take care of them,” said an advisory posted on the PDEA Top Stories Facebook page.

Up for adoption are dogs named Lorent, Silky, Blade, and Pappi.

Lorent is a seven-year-old male German Malinois, who is suffering from a recurring skin fungal infection. The dog is described to be very affectionate to his handler and other K9 personnel.

Silky is a female German Malinois who is now 14-years old. Because of her age, Silky is already experiencing vision impairment as a result of her cataract and weak hind limb.

At 11-years-old, Blade still loves to go on short walks and play with her tennis ball. But the dog had also been diagnoses of fungal and dental disease.

Pappi, a German Shepherd, is already 12-years-old. Despite his fungal and bone disease, this very friendly dog also loves to play with a tennis ball.

Individuals or families who are interested to adopt any of the four dogs are advised to call the PDEA K9 Hotline at 0917-142-3260.