Mandani Bay brings Chinatown to Cebu

Strategically located along the Mactan Channel on Mandaue City’s side, Mandani Bay transformed its internationally acclaimed show gallery into a lively Chinatown on Saturday, February 1, 2020, to welcome the Year of the Metal Rat.

Mandani Bay management organized an outdoor food fair and Chinese show for their invited guests and industry partners.

The food fair included a display of delicious milk teas, dim sums, and other delectable and mouthwatering meals.

Auspicious colors of red and gold, believed to bring good fortune all year round matched with a festive ambiance greeted visitors, partners and guests at the Mandani Bay’s show gallery.

The annual tradition that is dedicated to Cebu’s Chinese-Filipino community kicked off with a special talk by Feng Shui Queen Marites Allen.

While sharing her fearless forecasts for the year 2020, Allen stressed that prayer remains to be the best key in achieving one’s goals and ambitions in life.

Guests were also treated to an entertaining Musical Cultural Show depicting Chinese culture, traditions and history.

Performers gave a meaningful interpretation of the Great Race Story involving the twelve animals that appear of the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Jade Emperor (the Emperor in Heaven in Chinese folklore) ordered the race that was won by the alert and wise rat that is also the first animal on the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Spectators were also treated to the famous lion and dragon dance that is believed to bring joy, happiness, and good luck.

Mandani Bay proceeded to set the bar on celebrations and events as they gave another remarkable show featuring local talents of Cebu.

To mark the start of another bountiful year, fireworks illuminated the sky over Mandani Bay’s Chinatown.

The 20-hectare waterfront development is promptly becoming Asia’s next urban landmark.

Led by powerhouse developer HT Land Inc, Mandani Bay continues to top quality Cebuano hospitality. Together we will witness how they will unceasingly transform Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination.

Watch the highlights of the event here: https://www.facebook.com/cdndigital/videos/858455427907943/

Xin Nian Kuai Le!