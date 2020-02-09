2nd Filipino nCoV case is in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said the Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates was fully coordinating with UAE health authorities on the case of a Filipino who was among several foreigners diagnosed with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“[Based on the] report that came out today from the [UAE’s] Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), the concerned Filipino is under observation and is being given the necessary medical care in accordance with the highest standards in the UAE,” the DFA said.

The Mohap announced on Saturday that a Filipino and a Chinese national were the latest to have been infected with nCoV.

The Filipino in the UAE is the second to be found with nCoV, after the Filipino crew member in the cruise ship Diamond Princess docked in Yokohama, Japan.

The DFA also reminded all Filipinos in the UAE to always follow the hygiene protocols of the Mohap and the World Health Organization.

Filipinos were also advised to only get their information from UAE health authorities and not to post or share in social media and digital messaging any unverified information, the DFA said.