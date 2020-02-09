Repatriated OFWs transferred to New Clark City for 14-day quarantine

CAPAS, Tarlac — The 30 repatriated Filipinos from China have been transferred to the New Clark City (NCC) here after their charted plane arrived at Clark Air Base around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said 29 adults and an infant from Wuhan City in Hubei, China will be immediately subjected to a 14-day quarantine for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) inside the NCC’s Athletes’ Village.

The repatriated Filipinos were onboard three buses when they entered NCC, which is already on lockdown, around 8 a.m.

A 5-member medical team accompanied the OFWs and the plane crew, which will also undergo the mandatory quarantine.

The DFA made an initial call for the repatriation of the Filipinos in China on Jan. 28.

The repatriation was facilitated by the Philippine Embassy in Beijing and the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, the Foreign Service Post with jurisdiction over Wuhan city.

The Embassy and the Consulate worked together with the Chinese authorities to facilitate the operation.