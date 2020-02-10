Celebrate Love at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

Set the date for a romantic celebration with Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan’s Valentine’s day dining options. Azure Beach Club and Enye by Chele Gonzalez that will delight couples with a unique culinary journey that is a treat for all senses.

Situated in a captivating beachfront setting, Azure Beach Club’s romantic dinner under the stars will sweep her off her feet with a special 3-course menu for two served with a bottle of sparkling wine plus a special saxophone renditions of timeless Valentine’s classics that will set the mood for a romantic evening.

Azure, known for its Modern-Asian selection curated a special menu beginning with the baby mixed greens with tandoori prawn salad with century vinaigrette for starters. The tale continues with the main course of pan fried salmon fillet with bacon wrapped scallops with lemon caper sauce or grilled beef tenderloin chili passion sauce served with mixed vegetable gratin. For desserts, the chocolate sensation made with caramelize almond will provide you with a sweet ending.

For a more intimate and elegant dining option, step into Enye by Chele Gonzalez’s Cena de San Valentin as chef de cuisine Pablo Alvarez delight couples with a 6-course authentic Spanish menu. You can dance to the tunes of your favorite love songs performed by the real-life couple, The Acoustic Duo.

Prove that a way to a person’s heart is through its stomach by impressing her with these signature creations that includes duck ham carpaccio with fig chutney and mango dressing, braised octopus with black fideua and green aioli, glazed veal cheeks with mashed potatoes and vegetables and chocolate passion with dark chocolate, mango, white chocolate and red fruit.

To complete the celebration, all ladies dining on Valentine’s Day will take home a special gift. Azure Beach Club’s Seaside Romance is at P3,705++ and Enye by Chele Gonzalez Cena de San Valentin is at P5,554++. For inquiries and reservations, call 401 9999 or email info.m[email protected].