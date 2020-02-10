De Leon: I’m leaving PRO-7 with no hard feelings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “No hard-feelings. Orders have to be followed. Orders must be complied.”

This is how Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, former regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), bid his goodbye to the position and the personnel of the region after he was relieved from his post last Thursday, February 6, 2020.

During his last flag raising ceremony with PRO-7, on Monday, February 10, De Leon expressed his gratitude to the support of the policemen and the government, who had helped accomplish several commendable acts in the last three months.

These accomplishments included the confiscation of 46,000 kilograms of shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of at least P317 million and kilos of marijuana worth P40 million.

He also cited the arrest of 1,513 wanted persons and 2,284 individuals for illegal gambling.

He, however, considered the zero crime incident during the celebration of the Sinulog 2020 as his highest accomplishment.

Despite these accomplishments, De Leon said there were still areas that needed improvement or that these accomplishments were not appreciated.

In a previous report, three senior officers from PRO-7 were relieved from their post after being reported of playing golf during working hours.

De Leon said this might have affected his relief as violating the policy of playing golf was treated as also a grave offense in the organization.

“I cautioned my senior officers not to do it, and if they do it, it will be counted against me,” De Leon said.

De Leon said that he was always reminding his men to follow the policy of the organization as it would also reflect on the kind of leadership he was leading.

De Leon will be transferred to the Office of the Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the national headquarters in Camp Crame./dbs