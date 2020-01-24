PRO-7 monitoring police in CV following PNP chief’s orders to dismiss 3 senior officers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Central Visayas announced that monitoring is still ongoing for police officers, from the low ranks to top senior officers, who may have violated several guidelines of newly installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa.

Read: New guidelines issued to all PNP personnel

Police Brigadier General Domingo Cabillan, Deputy Regional Director for Administration of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters in a press conference on Friday, January 24, 2020, that they are monitoring all activities of their personnel.

“Ongoing ang monitoring of all police officials. At hindi lamang yan sa golf clubs. These include bars, pasugalan, at all places where police personnel are prohibited,” said Cabillan.

Gamboa, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, ordered to relieve three senior officers in PRO-7 after they were spotted playing golf during weekdays–a violation of the PNP chief’s policy for all police officers not to play golf during working days and working hours.

Read: PNP chief orders relief of 3 Central Visayas police officials

Gamboa ordered the relieve of Police Colonel Dennis Artil, Police Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Bad-ang, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam. The PNP chief said the three senior officers from PRO – 7 were seen playing golf on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and sometimes Wednesdays.

Cabillan said an investigation is now being conducted on the matter. He added that all three police officers are now in Camp Crame.

“They are now housed in PHAU (Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit),” Cabillan said.

Meanwhile, the PRO – 7 official said they are now waiting for the officers who will serve as replacements for the three relieved officers.

“We are awaiting for the arrival of those will be replaced,” said Cabillan.

Artil currently serves as a regional controller; Bad-and as chief of the finance services; and Mayam as head of the region’s drug enforcement group.

Gamboa earlier said that his orders might actually affect the pending promotions of the three. /bmjo