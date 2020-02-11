Radisson Blu Cebu Offers Sweet Surprises on Valentine’s Day

Radisson Blu Cebu delights passionate pairs with indulgent offers made for the day of hearts on 14 February 2020.

Couples dining at Feria will be spoilt for choice in Dinner Desires, a luscious dinner buffet with free-flowing beverages and sweet roses for PHP 2,300 net per person.

A decadent 5-course menu entices soulmates to savor the Taste of Romance, an exquisite dinner presentation complemented with toasts of red and white wine. Perfected with dreamy croons by a live duo, this special is available at the Lobby Lounge for PHP 2,800 net per person. The first 25 pairs to confirm their reservation will be gifted with exclusive treats from Clinique.

Lovers planning a romantic rendezvous may cozy up in the plush comforts of the 400-room property. Daydreams and Date Nights await couples in a Superior Room with breakfast for two, a bottle of red wine and lunch buffet at Feria. This alluring package is available for PHP 9,000 net per night and can be enjoyed for stays from February 9 to 16.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected]