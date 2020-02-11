Love Matters at Seda Ayala Center Cebu

Rekindle all the fond memories you’ve had with your special someone over a decadent buffet of all your local and international favorites in a romantic and refined setting. Misto Restaurant offers limited seats, both indoor and al fresco, to ensure exclusivity for all dining couples.

A hearty and fun celebration at Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s all-day dining outlet awaits those who wish to bond with their loved ones over a well-curated menu. Misto’s Valentine’s dinner buffet priced at Php2,000 net per person is inclusive of a glass of wine, a complimentary Valentine’s day gift for every dining couple and live entertainment to ensure a relaxed and blissful vibe. The buffet also features a themed dessert corner, pasta station and more! Dinner at Misto Restaurant starts at 6:00pm on Valentine’s Day.

For reservations, you may contact Seda Ayala Center Cebu at (032) 411 5800 or you may send them a message on Facebook at @SedaAyalaCenterCebu.