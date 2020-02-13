Is the COVID-19 disrupting your Valentine’s Day plans? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Department of Health (DOH) has issued a health advisory, suggesting organizers of concerts, events, festivals, and other large gatherings to suspend their plans if it meant preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

For several Cebuanos, however, not even fears and worries of contracting the virus will stop them from celebrating Valentine’s Day.

ESL (English-as-second language) teacher Riva Masbate has her February 14 booked. Riva, 23, will be celebrating the season of love with her loved ones – her boyfriend and her siblings.

“We (Riva and her boyfriend) don’t usually celebrate Valentine’s Day. It’s just that this year, it fell on a Friday. And our work permits us to meet only during weekends,” said Riva.

But due to threats of COVID-19, Riva said they agreed to spend the day in a place where the crowd usually doesn’t frequent during Valentine’s Day or on regular weekends.

“We still don’t have a specific place in mind but since we learned that contracting the virus has a higher chance in crowded areas, we’ll have to seriously consider this,” she added.

DOH issued on February 7, 2020, a public health advisory, recommending cancellation of events that cater to large crowds until further advice.

The state’s health department also urged the public to avoid crowded areas.

“To further minimize the risk of contracting 2019-nCoV ARD (the previous name of COVID-19), the public is advised to avoid crowded places and continue to practice self-protection measures,” it added.

In the event that heading out is unavoidable, don’t worry.

CDN Digital has come up with a list of DOs and DONTs, sourced from DOH and the World Health Organization (WHO), to help everyone keep their health in check while celebrating the love day.

DOs

Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing Bring hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol Stay at home, if possible Dispose of your used masks, tissues properly Always seek professional help when in contact with people suspected to be carriers

DONTs

Avoid crowded areas you’re unsure of Stay clear of people who have flu-like symptoms Avoid unprotected contact with wild or live animal Don’t spit anywhere Do not start unwanted panic by sharing unverified claims of novel coronavirus

