Police Senior Master Sergeant Macua to go back home to Bohol province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The remains of Police Senior Master Sergeant Maximino Macua Jr. will be transported to Tagbilaran City in Bohol province at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, to also allow his family members, relatives, and friends to mourn his death before he will finally be laid to rest on Thursday.

Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal, director of Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO), said that Macua’s remains will be brought to the Camp Francisco Dagohoy headquarters, where his wake will be held for a few days.

Eva Kristel, the slain policeman’s wife, is yet to decide on the time of his burial which was tentatively scheduled on Thursday at the Captain Francisco Salazar Memorial Park that is located in Tagbilaran City.

Read: Who is Police Senior Master Sergeant Macua?

Macua, a native of Loon town in Bohol province, was killed in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, Feb. 11, after he acted as poseur buyer in an illegal drug operation organized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas (PDEG-7), an anti-drug group that is under the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

His wake was held at a funeral parlor in Cebu City before his remains were transferred to PRO-7’s St. Ignasius Chapel on Friday, Feb. 14, for an overnight vigil.

Read: PRO-7 cancels Valentine’s Day celebration as they mourn death of fellow police

Colleagues in the police force bid their goodbyes to Macua in a brief ceremony held on Saturday morning, Feb. 15, or a few hours before his scheduled transfer to Tagbilaran City.

Read: Macua, a caring and dedicated cop

Cabal said that uniformed policemen will escort Macua’s family during the transfer of his remains to Bohol province. BPPO will also deploy policemen who will meet his remains at the Tagbilaran City port at around 4 p.m. and escort this to the Camp Francisco Dagohoy headquarters.

In honor his heroism, Cabal said that four policemen will be assigned to guard Macua’s casket at a time during the duration of his wake. He will also be given the rites due to a fallen officer during his burial on Thursday.

Unconfirmed reports have also reached PRO-7 that Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Archie Gamboa may schedule a brief visit at Macua’s wake. / dcb