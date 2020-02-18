Sweet corn at the Cebu City Farmer’s Market

Cebu City, Philippines—Mais mo dinha!

Are you craving for some sweet corn?

If you are, try visiting the Cebu City Farmer’s Market located at Plaza Sugbo near the Cebu City Hall.

The Farmer’s Market is open until Friday, February 21, 2020, in line with week-long celebration of the Cebu City’s Charter Day on February 24, 2020.

What’s special about this market is that farmers from the city’s own mountain barangays are the ones selling goods here.

This means everything sold in this market is fresh! Including sweet corn, of course.

CDN Digital visited the Cebu City Farmer’s Market and found out that a kilo of sweet corn only costs P40.

Now, isn’t that sweet? You get to have fresh sweet corn and at the same time help our farmers from the mountains! /bmjo