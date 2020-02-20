Assessing for real property taxes is challenging, says Cebu City assessor

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Assessor’s Office said that assessment for real property taxes (RPTs) can be challenging as Mayor Edgardo Labella ordered intensified collection.

In the 2019 total collection of taxes, City Treasurer Jerone Castillo said the collection of RPT needs improvement as only P1.4 billion was collected in 2019.

City Assessor Sunny Ray Villarojo said the challenge is when establishments hesitate to be inspected for assessment.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Villarojo said that some establishment, especially subdivisions, do not easily allow assessors to inspect their properties.

“Dapat gyod namo macheck ilang building and machineries. Mahatag ra nila ang requirements sa building plan, pero usahay dili gyod sila mohatag sa ilang invoice sa machines. Part baya gyod na sa assessment,” said Villarojo.

(We really have to check the building and machineries. Many establishments can easily give their building plans, but sometimes they can’t give invoices for their machine. Machines are part of the assessment.)

The City Assessor’s Office will not release the RPT certificate of establishments who fail to give their invoice for machines.

Although no charges will be filed against those who cannot provide their invoices for machines, the lack of assessment requirements may cause them to pay back taxes up to the date of occupancy.

Villarojo urged establishments to simply cooperate with the assessors and provide all necessary requirements for the tax assessment.

Labella already said in previous statements that the city does not wish to increase the taxes, but will efficiently collect the taxes.

The City Assessor’s Office will need the participation of the establishments for a more efficient collection.

The city assessor said that they also need the assessment results for the city’s tax mapping, that is being conducted by the City Assessor’s Office, City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), and the Official of the Building Official (OBO).

The tax map would create a digital database on the locations and the taxes of all establishments in the city.

The intensified assessment has begun in Barangay Banilad as these are the areas with the largest establishments.

Villarojo, though, could not yet release the number of establishments assessed. He said Barangay Talamban will be next. /bmjo