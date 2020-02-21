outbrain

New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

AP February 21,2020 - 09:24 AM

Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to refrain from going outside as cases of the new virus, linked to a church congregation, spiked and he pleaded for help from the central government. (Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,118 deaths among 74,576 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

— Singapore: 84

— South Korea: 51, 1 death

— Thailand: 35

— Taiwan: 24 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 8

_Iran: 5 cases, 2 deaths

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

