PDEA-7 confiscates drug paraphernalia, phones during search of Cebu City Jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The illegal drug problem at the Cebu City Jail is far from over.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), who search the male dormitory of the jail facility located in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Saturday, February 22, 2020, recovered drug paraphernalia and cellular phones from the inmates’ cells.

“This (the search) is part of the Agency’s intensified and unrelenting efforts, in partnership with BJMP, in achieving drug-free jail facilities,” said an advisory posted on the PDEA RO VII-Central Visayas Facebook page.

Photos grabbed from the PDEA RO VII-Central Visayas Facebook page.

·