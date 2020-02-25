Alegado: Sarok Festival to push through, precautions vs COVID-19 will be taken

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Consolacion will proceed with the holding of their centennial Sarok Festival after postponing it for over a month due to the threat of the coronavirus disease.

In an interview on Tuesday, February 25, Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado said they are considering holding the festival between March 21 to April 4.

The municipality earlier announced the postponement of the festival, which was supposedly held last February 6, following the advisories of national government agencies to avoid holding activities that will gather huge crowds amid the threat of COVID-19.

At least 10 contingents comprised of school children were to join the festivity.

“We decided to push through with the festival between those dates because those children who practiced for the activity will already be graduating this year,” Alegado explained.

The mayor said it would be unfortunate for those dancers if they would no longer be able to show what they prepared for if the municipality would postpone it to a later part of the year.

Alegado said the town will definitely celebrate the Sarok Festival which marks its centennial founding anniversary as it means a lot in remembering the town’s 100-year journey since it regained its status as a municipality in 1920.

Prior to its founding as a municipality, the now first-income class municipality of Consolacion was only a barrio of what used to be the town of Mandaue.

The Municipality of Consolacion allocated at least P20 million for its pre-centennial, centennial, and post centennial activities.

Last January, the town also skipped the chance to defend their title as the Sinulog Festival Free Interpretation Category champion in order to focus their efforts and resources on the preparation for their centennial celebration.

With the town’s decision to push through with the celebrations, Alegado assured that there will be measures in place in order to ensure that the participants of the Sarok Festival, as well as the spectators, will not be at risk for the COVID-19. /rcg