This Lenten season, Palma asks devotees to include others in prayers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is asking devotees to pray not only for themselves and their loved ones but also for others amid the threats of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Let’s hope the prayers we bring should not only be limited to our personal desires. Right now, let’s pray for the cure of the Coronavirus Disease 2019. Let’s pray for solutions on the various problems and issues happening in the world,” said Palma in Cebuano.

Palma presided the homily of the hourly Mass today, February 26 at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral where hundreds of Catholics flocked in observance of Ash Wednesday, which signals the start of lent.

Instead of wiping the foreheads of faithfuls with ashes, Palma sprinkled them on the ‘crowns’ or heads – a suggestion from the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on Ash Wednesday.

The prelate, through the vicar-general of the Archdiocese of Cebu, earlier announced that they will be complying with the recommendations from CBCP.

The CBCP, in a separate announcement, emphasized that the sprinkling of ashes on the crown has been an ancient practice of the Roman Catholic Church.

Nevertheless, Palma said the ash – which is a mixture of oil and the ashes of palm fronds used in the previous year’s lenten season – should serve as a reminder for devotees on the significance of repentance. /rcg