Warden admits to ‘drug problem’ at Cebu City Jail’s male dormitory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The illegal drugs problem at the Cebu City Jail is far from over.

But Jail Superintendent Julius Arro said that they are doing their best to address the problem.

“Ang mga illegal drugs na nakuha dito, only shows na may problema talaga kami,” said Arro who assumed his post as jail warden on October 15, 2019.

(The supply of drugs confiscated (during the greyhound operation) is an indication of the problem that we are faced with.)

“Wala kaming rason para sabihin na wala kaming problema,” he added.

(We do not have an excuse not to acknowledge this problem.)

At least 56 sachets of suspected shabu, 193 drug paraphernalia, 17 syringes, 141 mobile phones, and cash amounting to P140,941.75 were confiscated from the different cells at the male dormitory of the Cebu City Jail during a greyhound operation earlier today, February 29, 2020.

Also confiscated were some spiders, bladed weapons and LPG tanks.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the greyhound operation which they implemented in coordination with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) was meant “to check if there were drugs kept in the cells of the inmates.”

Ferro said all confiscated contraband will be brought to PRO-7 for proper disposal while the illegal drugs will be subjected to confirmatory testing at the regional crime laboratory.

With the confiscation of illegal drugs inside the jail facility, Arro said, he does not discount the possibility that a drug personality there is the one who gets the supply from an outside source and distributes this among the inmates.

Arro said that while he investigates the source of the illegal drugs, he will also look into the possible involvement of some jail personnel in the illegal activity.

He also plans to acquire x-ray machines to help detect the entry of contraband including illegal drugs into the city jail.

However, he admitted that he authorized the “regulated” use of LPG tanks at the respective kitchens of the different inmates’ cells.

Ferro said PRO-7 is prepared to help BJMP ensure a drug-free Cebu City Jail.

“We assure our BJMP counterpart that your PRO-7 personnel will be 101% supportive as this is (in) accordance with our Chief PNP’s directive that we will intensify anti-illegal drug operation and with that, we believe the jails are also a factor for the drug raid,” he said. / dcb