Skydiving ends in wedding proposal in Bantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We’ve seen a lot of uniquely done prenuptial wedding photoshoots that really did stand out among all the other prenup shoots.

We’ve also seen a wedding done in a not so traditional way or not a traditional location.

Read more: LOOK: Wedding proposal during LANY concert in Cebu

But seldom do we hear stories about unique engagement proposals.

Unique wedding proposal

Well, a Cebuano videographer shared with CDN Digital a unique wedding proposal he shot last month on the beautiful island of Bantayan, Cebu.

Astro James Lugo, 26, founder of PointUp Films shared the teaser video on their Facebook page last January 12 and has earned praises online.

“ I haven’t asked them why do it that way. The guy just made it appear like he’s only celebrating his birthday in Bantayan Island together with his girlfriend but he planned the whole trip together with his girlfriend’s circle of best friends,” he said.

In the video, you can see that the couple, John Kevin Corbita and Erika Anne De la Cerna were all smiles making their way to the pick-up location for their scheduled skydiving experience.

After skydiving, the moment the couple landed, Corbita knelt down and ask De la Cerna for her hand in marriage.

According to Lugo, the couple has not yet set their wedding date but who knows what other surprises this couple has for their family and friends. /dbs