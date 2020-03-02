Sherilin bags MCBL Season 5 crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sherilin is Metro Cebu Basketball League’s (MCBL) Season 5 Recreational Division 6 Feet Under champions.

Sherilin bagged the championship trophy following a 103-93 win over Angel Mary Pawnshop in the championship game on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

John Velasco topscored for the champion team with 23 points and two steals.

A Abregana led the runner up Angel Mary Pawnshop with 19 points and two steals.

Team Hoopster, meanwhile, defeated Lite Shipping Corporation, 101-94, in the battle-for-third game.

Leading the Hoopsters was Wilmer Paloma, who scored 30 points.

Jack Echavarria led Lite Shipping Corporation with 28 points.