Kim Chiu: ‘I am safe’

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuana actress Kim Chiu assured fans that she is okay.

This after two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle shot at the celebrity’s van on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at C.P. Avenue in Quezon City.

“Yes, I am safe po,” the 29-year-old Chiu said in an Instagram post.

The Kapamilya star also posted photos on her Instagram account, three hours after the shooting incident.

“A lot of you have been texting and calling. Can’t answer right now. Thank you for checking on me. Means a lot,” she said.

Chiu also confirmed that her personal assistant and driver were unharmed in the the shooting incident.

“Papa Jesus protected us. I don’t have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess? Napag tripan? This is not a bad joke,” she added.

Chiu narrated that it was 6 a.m. on Wednesday when she was on her way to a taping schedule.

She was sleeping inside the van when she suddenly heard gunshots.

“I was shocked and asked my driver what happened then I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying. Buti nakahiga pa ako,” she added.

(It’s a good thing I was lying down.)

The Cebuana actress also wondered what happened to her if she did not sleep and just read her script.

“I was so scared. I do not know what to feel right now. Wala naman akong kaaway or ka atraso. Kung sino man gumawa nito Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo dalawa,” she said.

“God protected us. Salamat po,” she ended her post.

After her Instagram post, celebrities like Maymay Entrata, Iza Calzado, Chie Filomeno, and Maris Racal commented and expressed support to the Cebuana actress. /bmjo