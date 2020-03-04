Police: Illegal drugs could be motive in killing of woman in Brgy Ermita

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The killing of a woman in Sitio Kawit in Barangay Ermita in Cebu City could be drug-related, said Police Major Alvin Llamed0, chief of the Carbon Police Station.

Llamedo said that Hedelisa Andrino (not Ediliza as reported earlier), 45, is involved in illegal drugs peddling together with her common-law-husband who was only identified as a certain Joe.

“Kung atong tanawn, naa gyuy link ni sila sa illegal drugs, iyang live-in partner sad subject for monitoring sad,” said Llamedo.

(Based on our investigation, the killing was linked to illegal drugs because even her live-in partner is subject to (police) monitoring.)

Andrino’s son, whom Llamedo failed to name, is also detained at the Cebu City Jail for an illegal drug case.

“Sa pagka karon ang angulo na atong gi tanaw, nag profile ta sa atong biktima duna tay na kuha nga mga information nga involve sya sa ilegal drugs, kay atong gi tanaw dinhi wa man siyay mga kontra,” he added.

(After profiling our victim, we received information on her alleged involvement in illegal drugs but she did not have enemies in the neighborhood.)

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Llamedo said that the still unidentified gunman walked into the interior of Sitio Kawit to kill Andrino, who was inside a neighbor’s house that is also used for playing bingo.

“Mag standby gyud ni siya didto ma kadlawn,” added Llamedo.

(She would often stay in the area even at dawn.)

Llamedo said that the suspect fired a single shot hitting Andrino on the left side of his head before he sped off towards a waiting motorcycle.

Carbon police continue to investigate Andrino’s killing hoping to identify and locate her killer. / dcb