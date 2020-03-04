OSC personnel face dismissal over series of escapes, Labella orders probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella warned the personnel of the Operation Second Chance that they may be dismissed following the fourth escape of some wards in the youth rehabilitation facility.

In a phone interview, Labella said he has ordered the City Legal Office (CLO) to investigate the most recent escape of five children in conflict with the law (CICL) on Monday evening, March 2, 2020.

Labella said the personnel will still be accorded with due process, hence the investigation. If they have been proven to be negligent in the operation of the rehabilitation facility, they will be dismissed and replaced.

The mayor expressed disappointment that such incidents have been happening repeatedly since October 2019, and despite increased security measures.

“I will be asking Colonel (Engelbert) Soriano to add maybe two policemen at the Operation Second Chance,” said Labella.

Soriano is the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The mayor said he will not hesitate to change the personnel of the facility if it is necessary to prevent any more escapes.

CDN Digital tried to reach OSC head, Ambrosio Ibonez, but he has not responded as of this writing.

However, Labella said the long term solution would be to transfer the facility to Barangay Guba, as he recently announced so the CICLs will be placed in a more secure facility. H

e said the current facility is too close to the Cebu City Jail and could cause more trouble for the CICLs. /rcg